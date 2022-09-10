Rengifo went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in a loss to the Astros on Friday.

Rengifo notched one of five Angels hits in the contest, collecting a single in the seventh inning and following with a swipe of second base. The hit extended the infielder's on-base streak to 16 games, during which he's slashing .299/.309/.448 with two homers, six RBI and a stolen base. After struggling early in the season, Rengifo has worked his way into fantasy relevance with a .306 batting average, nine homers, 33 RBI and five thefts over 66 contests since June 22.