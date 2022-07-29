Rengifo went 3-for-4 with a triple and a double in Thursday's 2-0 loss to the Rangers.

Rengifo accounted for over half of the Angels' five hits in a rather meager performance for the team. He was a home run shy of a cycle, though he got the single in the ninth inning and never had a realistic chance at the feat. Through 244 plate appearances, the infielder is slashing .272/.317/.412 with five home runs, 18 RBI, 20 runs scored, three stolen bases, three triples and 11 doubles. This was a good bounce-back performance after his nine-game hitting streak ended Wednesday.