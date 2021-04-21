Rengifo will start at third base and bat ninth Wednesday against the Rangers, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Rengifo has seemingly emerged as the primary replacement at third base for Anthony Rendon (groin), who was placed on the 10-day injured list last week. He'll be making his third start in four games at the hot corner, but his placement at the bottom of the order won't lend itself to many run-scoring or run-producing opportunities.
More News
-
Angels' Luis Rengifo: Called up and starting•
-
Angels' Luis Rengifo: Misses out on Opening Day roster•
-
Angels' Luis Rengifo: Likely to make Opening Day roster•
-
Angels' Luis Rengifo: Vying for super-utility role•
-
Angels' Luis Rengifo: Starts in left field•
-
Angels' Luis Rengifo: Cleared for winter ball•