Rengifo will start at third base and bat ninth Wednesday against the Rangers, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Rengifo has seemingly emerged as the primary replacement at third base for Anthony Rendon (groin), who was placed on the 10-day injured list last week. He'll be making his third start in four games at the hot corner, but his placement at the bottom of the order won't lend itself to many run-scoring or run-producing opportunities.