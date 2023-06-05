Rengifo went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Astros.
Rengifo took J.P. France deep to right center for in the sixth to knot the game up at one apiece. It was the 26-year-old's first home run since May 4 and just his third of the year. Rengifo surprised everyone last season by clubbing 17 homers in 127 games, which was good for fourth on the team, but that power has not translated over to this season. He continues to own a low strikeout rate (18.8 percent) and is taking more walks this season (10.8 percent in comparison to just 3.4 percent last year) but is slashing just .221/.313/.314 with 17 RBI, 21 runs and a 17:30 BB:K over 160 plate appearances.