Rengifo went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk against Atlanta on Monday in a 4-1 victory.

Rengifo gave Los Angeles a quick lead when he belted a solo shot on Charlie Morton's third pitch of the game. Rengifo finished with multiple hits for the third straight day, and he's collected three extra-base knocks while going 6-for-12 with three walks over that span. The utility man is seeing everyday at-bats for the time being, though that may change in the near future with Brandon Drury (shoulder) nearing a rehab assignment and subsequent return.