Rengifo will start at second base and bat leadoff in Sunday's game in Toronto, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

With Zach Neto having now sat out seven times in the Angels' last eight games due to back issues, Rengifo has received a temporary look as the Angels' table setter. Since Neto first exited the lineup July 22, Rengifo has reached base in each of the last seven contests while slashing .333/.375/.733 with six extra-base knocks.