Rengifo will start at second base and bat fifth in Sunday's game against the Athletics, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Tyler Wade is picking up a start in right field with Taylor Ward (arm) on the bench for the second game in a row, paving the way for Rengifo to man the keystone for the fifth straight contest. Rengifo has gone a respectable 5-for-16 with a home run in those past four games, so he could have a case for maintaining the everyday role at second base over Wade if Ward's injury proves to be a short-term concern. Wade has provided a .588 OPS on the season and likely profiles better as a utility player than an everyday middle infielder.