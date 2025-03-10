Rengifo (hamstring) participated in on-field drills Monday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

The extensiveness of the workout isn't clear, nor is Rengifo's effort level while going through drills, but that he worked out at all seems like a good sign after Angels manager Ron Washington said Sunday that the club would "back off" the switch hitter as he deals with a hamstring problem. The Angels have not yet ruled Rengifo out for Opening Day, but he has played just one game so far this spring.