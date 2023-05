Rengifo is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles.

Brandon Drury will step in at second base Wednesday, after Rengifo had occupied the position in each of the previous three games while going 1-for-11 with a run scored. Despite taking a seat Wednesday, Rengifo should have a path to steady playing time in the infield until the Angels return one of Jared Walsh (migraines) or Anthony Rendon (groin) from the 10-day injured list.