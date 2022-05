Rengifo was hit on the elbow by a pitch in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the A's and eventually left the game, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

He is now hitting .286/.375/.357 with zero home runs, zero steals and a 3:1 K:BB in 17 plate appearances since getting the call May 8. Rengifo is still just 25 and hit .313/.384/.525 with four home runs and two steals in 24 games at Triple-A prior to getting the call. Matt Duffy pinch hit for him.