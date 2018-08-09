Rengifo is hitting .298/.362/.436 with one home run, three steals and a 7:10 K:BB in 106 plate appearances with Triple-A Salt Lake.

He has walked more than he struck out at High-A, Double-A and Triple-A this season, which is a big part of why he has received two promotions this season. A switch-hitting 5-foot-10 middle infielder, Rengifo looks the part of a super-utility player, but he also has some traits that could allow him to overshoot that projection. He has 27 doubles, 10 triples, five home runs and 38 steals (on 52 attempts) this season across the top three levels of the minors, and is now the third youngest hitter in the Pacific Coast League (behind Luis Urias and Yordan Alvarez). Look for him to finish out the season at Triple-A and return to that level at the start of next season, positioning him to make his big-league debut next summer.