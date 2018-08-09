Angels' Luis Rengifo: Holding his own at Triple-A
Rengifo is hitting .298/.362/.436 with one home run, three steals and a 7:10 K:BB in 106 plate appearances with Triple-A Salt Lake.
He has walked more than he struck out at High-A, Double-A and Triple-A this season, which is a big part of why he has received two promotions this season. A switch-hitting 5-foot-10 middle infielder, Rengifo looks the part of a super-utility player, but he also has some traits that could allow him to overshoot that projection. He has 27 doubles, 10 triples, five home runs and 38 steals (on 52 attempts) this season across the top three levels of the minors, and is now the third youngest hitter in the Pacific Coast League (behind Luis Urias and Yordan Alvarez). Look for him to finish out the season at Triple-A and return to that level at the start of next season, positioning him to make his big-league debut next summer.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Rocky Mountain High (upside)
The Rockies are finally winning with strong starting pitching, including German Marquez.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino dips
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: SPARPs shine on Tuesday
Looking at the top options on the waiver wire for the stretch run, Heath Cummings highights...
-
Updated rest-of-season top-200
With an eye on the final two months of the season, Scott White updates his top-200 rankings...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
The Astros' stars are dropping at just the wrong time, but which of those injuries could impact...
-
Still time for these 12 injured stars?
As we near the point where every injury of moderate severity has the potential to be a season-ender,...