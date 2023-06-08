Rengifo went 2-for-4 with a home run, a stolen base, two RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Cubs.

Rengifo homered for the second time three games, and he's gone 7-for-16 (.438) through five contests in June. He also recorded his fifth steal of the season, his first since May 19, putting him one shy of matching his career high. The infielder typically doesn't add a ton of pop or speed, but he's seemingly starting to rediscover his 2022 form. He's still got work to do with his season slash line at .224/.311/.333 through 167 plate appearances.