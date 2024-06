Rengifo went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Thursday's win over the Tigers.

Rengifo increased the Angels' lead to five runs with a two-out, two-run blast in the bottom of the fifth, giving the second baseman his first long ball since May 24 against the Guardians. It marked his eighth multi-hit performance this month and the third in his four contests, raising his season average to .312. The home run was Rengifo's fifth of the campaign.