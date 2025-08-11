Rengifo went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 9-5 loss to the Tigers.

Rengifo doubled and scored in the sixth inning before homering for the second straight game in the eighth. The 28-year-old is riding a modest five-game hitting streak, which includes four multi-hit performances and four extra-base hits. On the season, he's slashing .252/.296/.353 with seven home runs, 29 RBI, 44 runs scored and four steals across 413 plate appearances.