Rengifo went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Friday's 9-7 loss to the Mariners.

Rengifo logged his seventh multi-hit effort in his last 13 games, a span in which he's batting .315 (17-for-54) with nine extra-base hits. It looked like his path to everyday playing time would close with Brandon Drury (shoulder) returning from the injured list, but Zach Neto (back) was placed on the IL as the corresponding move. This likely means Rengifo will have a chance to win the starting shortstop job in the near term, competing primarily with Andrew Velazquez. Rengifo is slashing just .230/.318/.397 on the year with 11 homers, 34 RBI, 42 runs scored and five stolen bases through 96 contests, but he's been hot enough lately to warrant a look in at least AL-only fantasy formats.