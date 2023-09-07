Rengifo went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 10-3 loss to the Orioles.

Rengifo got the Angels on the board with his third-inning blast, but they never threatened for a comeback. The 26-year-old has been one of the team's hottest hitters lately -- he extended his hitting streak to 14 games, a span in which he's gone 25-for-56 (.446) with nine extra-base hits. Rengifo is up to a .264/.339/.444 slash line with 16 homers, 51 RBI, 55 runs scored and six stolen bases through 125 contests. He needs one more homer and one more RBI to match his career-best totals from last year.