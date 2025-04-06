Rengifo went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run and a walk against the Guardians in Saturday's 10-4 victory.

Rengifo exited Friday's game early due to left hamstring tightness, but he was back starting at third base Saturday. The hamstring issue didn't seem to affect his swing, as the utility man knocked a solo homer on the third pitch of his first at-bat. Rengifo did give way defensively to Nicky Lopez in the eighth inning, but the Angels were ahead 10-3 at the time, and Rengifo appeared to emerge from the contest without a setback.