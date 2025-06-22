Rengifo went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 9-1 win over the Astros.

Rengifo opened the scoring with a second-inning blast, and that would ultimately be all the Angels needed in the win. The light-hitting infielder has tapped into a little more power lately -- three of his four homers this season have come in his last eight games. He's still batting just .220 with a .557 OPS, 17 RBI, 19 runs scored and two stolen bases over 69 contests. Despite his struggles at the plate, Rengifo has maintained a fairly spot in the lineup as a utility player.