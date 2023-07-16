Rengifo went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 13-12 extra-inning win over the Astros.

Rengifo opened the scoring in the second inning with the first of the Angels' four homers. The versatile 26-year-old began to lose some playing time ahead of the All-Star break, but he's made starts at second base and third base to open the second half. He should continue to move around defensively while hitting in the bottom half of the lineup. Rengifo owns a .217/.308/.335 slash line with six homers, 25 RBI, 31 runs scored and five stolen bases through 253 plate appearances.