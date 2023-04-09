Rengifo went 1-for-3 with a home run, two RBI, a walk and a stolen base in Saturday's 9-5 win against Toronto.

Rengifo has gotten off to a slow start this season, batting .167 through his first 31 plate appearances. However, he's at least shown good plate discipline with a 6:3 BB:K, and he notched both his first long ball and his first theft Saturday. Rengifo has started all but one of the Angels' eight contests thus far, so he appears to have an everyday role despite the team's crowded infield this season.