Rengifo (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The hamstring injury which forced Rengifo to exit Friday's game against the Dodgers early will wind up ending his season prematurely. He'll finish his second big-league season with a .156/.269/.200 slash line in 106 plate appearances. Jahmai Jones was recalled to take his place on the roster and will start at second base Saturday.