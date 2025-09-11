Rengifo will start at second base and bat sixth against the Mariners on Thursday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Rengifo was originally slated to have a day off Thursday while Chris Taylor mans the keystone. However, Taylor will now be sent to right field to cover for Jo Adell (illness), and Rengifo will start at second base. The 28-year-old owns a .577 OPS since the start of September and has logged just two hits in his last five games.