Rengifo is expected to break camp with the Angels now that Franklin Barreto has been shut down 4-6 weeks due to elbow inflammation, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Rengifo and Barreto had been battling this spring for one of the team's final roster spots, so the latter's injury likely means that Rengifo will make the cut as a reserve middle infielder. The 24-year-old has been doing his part to earn the role in Cactus League play, slashing .292/.419/.458 with a home run, seven RBI and two stolen bases.