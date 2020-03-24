Rengifo is expected to begin the campaign with Triple-A Salt Lake, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Rengifo entered spring training with a chance to earn a roster spot as a backup infielder, but he struggled in Cactus League play, hitting .240 with only one extra-base hit (a double) in 25 at-bats. Per Bollinger, Rengifo is unlikely to break camp with the Angels; instead, he'll gain more seasoning with an everyday role at the Triple-A level.