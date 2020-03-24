Angels' Luis Rengifo: Likely to open season in minors
Rengifo is expected to begin the campaign with Triple-A Salt Lake, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Rengifo entered spring training with a chance to earn a roster spot as a backup infielder, but he struggled in Cactus League play, hitting .240 with only one extra-base hit (a double) in 25 at-bats. Per Bollinger, Rengifo is unlikely to break camp with the Angels; instead, he'll gain more seasoning with an everyday role at the Triple-A level.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball draft guide, strategy
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fictional Fantasy Baseball Draft
Stir crazy yet? The Fantasy Baseball Today crew must be, coloring way outside the lines with...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, 2020 advice
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Thirty-five deep sleepers
Play in a deeper league? Scott White looks beyond the normal range of players to find those...
-
2020 Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Ramos
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.