Rengifo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.

Rengifo had started in five of the Angels' last eight games, but his opportunities may be limited moving forward after Andrelton Simmons (ankle) was reinstated from the injured list Friday. With Simmons back as the team's everyday shortstop and the combination of David Fletcher and Tommy La Stella on hand to make starts at the keystone, the Angels no longer have regular room for Rengifo in the middle infield.