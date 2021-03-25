Rengifo was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday.
The 24-year-old appeared to be a safe bet to make the Opening Day roster with Franklin Barreto (elbow) recently sidelined 4-to-6 weeks, but Rengifo will end up opening the season in the minors. He was competing for a super-utility role in spring training and had a .250/.389/.393 slash line in 28 at-bats, but it wasn't enough to earn a roster spot. Rengifo missed the cut for Opening Day, but he should join the Angels at some point this season.