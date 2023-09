The Angels transferred Rengifo (biceps) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day injured list Thursday.

This is simply a procedural move, as Rengifo had already been ruled out for the remainder of the 2023 season after suffering a ruptured left biceps tendon last week. The 26-year-old posted a .783 OPS with 16 homers, 51 RBI, six steals and 55 runs scored across 126 games this year.