Rengifo was placed on the paternity list Wednesday.
Rengifo has been operating as the Angels' primary second baseman over the past few weeks, but he'll step away from the team for a few days in order to spend some time with his family. Jack Mayfield was called up to provide infield depth and will start at the keystone Wednesday against Boston.
More News
-
Angels' Luis Rengifo: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Angels' Luis Rengifo: Provides only run in loss•
-
Angels' Luis Rengifo: Getting regular work at keystone•
-
Angels' Luis Rengifo: Reaches three times, steals base•
-
Angels' Luis Rengifo: Gets fifth straight start•
-
Angels' Luis Rengifo: Swats first homer•