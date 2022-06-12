Rengifo will sit Sunday against the Mets, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.
Rengifo started at second base in his return from paternity leave Saturday, going 1-for-4 with a triple. Matt Duffy will start at the keystone Sunday.
