Rengifo went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, a triple, two runs scored and an RBI in a 9-4 loss to the Reds during the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader.

The super-utility player did his job from the leadoff spot, but the Angels' offense had trouble cashing him in, particularly after Shohei Ohtani was removed as the DH after complaining of arm fatigue while on the mound. Rengifo has run hot and cold all season, but it's been mostly the latter in August -- he's batting .268 (19-for-71) over his last 20 games with just one homer, five RBI and nine runs.