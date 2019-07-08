Angels' Luis Rengifo: On base four times in loss
Rengifo went 2-for-3 with a pair of walks and a pair of runs in Sunday's loss to the Astros.
Rengifo served his role as the second leadoff man well, getting on base four times out of the ninth spot in the order. He'll end the first half with a respectable but not particularly noteworthy .260/.333/.379 slash line. He should have a regular role at second base for the next 8-to-10 weeks with Tommy La Stella out with a fractured tibia, so owners in deeper leagues could look his way for a competent fill-in at the position.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Wheeler up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball All Stars
Chris Towers goes through each position to put together the ultimate All-Star roster for the...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 16 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Plate discipline standouts, breakouts
Ariel Cohen breaks down swing and contact rates on pitches inside and outside the zone to identify...
-
Waivers: Jansen remains scorching
Some of our preseason favorites are starting to turn things around, which makes them worth...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...