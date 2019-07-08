Rengifo went 2-for-3 with a pair of walks and a pair of runs in Sunday's loss to the Astros.

Rengifo served his role as the second leadoff man well, getting on base four times out of the ninth spot in the order. He'll end the first half with a respectable but not particularly noteworthy .260/.333/.379 slash line. He should have a regular role at second base for the next 8-to-10 weeks with Tommy La Stella out with a fractured tibia, so owners in deeper leagues could look his way for a competent fill-in at the position.