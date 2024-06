Rengifo (wrist) is absent from the lineup for Monday's game versus the Brewers, Michael Huntley of The Sporting Tribune reports.

Rengifo exited Sunday's loss to the Giants with a left wrist contusion as a result of a hit by pitch. The super utility player said he'll be available off the bench Monday, so it would seem he'll have a good shot to return to the lineup Tuesday. Luis Guillorme is handling third base in Rengifo's stead.