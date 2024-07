Rengifo (wrist) remains out of the lineup for Friday's game versus the Cubs, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

The Angels are still waiting on the results of an MRI on Rengifo's wrist, which he injured during Wednesday's game against the Athletics. He's currently listed as a reserve on the team's lineup card, but Keston Hiura has been added to the taxi squad and could replace Rengifo on the active roster, depending on the latter's test results.