Rengifo is not in the starting lineup against the Rockies on Saturday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

The Angels will give Rengifo a day off after an 0-for-2 game against the Rockies on Friday that saw his OPS fall to .589 on the season. Brandon Drury is playing second base with Hunter Renfroe lined up at first base for the first time in the 2023 campaign.