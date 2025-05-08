Rengifo is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Blue Jays, Rhett Bollinger reports.

Rengifo remains a key part of the Angels' lineup, though he has started to sit more of late. He began the regular season with only one day off through 21 games, but he since appears to be settling into a pattern of getting at least one day off per week. His slight downturn in playing time could be a result of his slow start at the dish, as he has just a .210/.246/.277 line across 126 plate appearances. Both Yoan Moncada and Tim Anderson are in the lineup Thursday in Rengifo's absence.