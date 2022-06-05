Rengifo is not in Sunday's lineup against the Phillies.
The righty-hitting Matt Duffy will lead off for a second game in a row against a right-hander with Tyler Wade also drawing the start. Rengifo has cooled off a little, hitting .150 with one home run over his last five games.
