Rengifo went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's loss to the Athletics.

Rengifo put the Angels on the board with a first-inning sacrifice fly, but that was the only run the team managed in the loss. Notably, Rengifo started in right field for the second straight game, and it appears he could see most of his action there down the stretch with Los Angeles taking a look at some of its younger players in the infield. Rengifo has been arguably the team's top hitter of late, slashing .474/.511/.816 with three homers, 10 RBI, six runs and a stolen base during his current 10-game hit streak.