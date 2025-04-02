Rengifo went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 9-7 extra-inning win over St. Louis.

Rengifo doubled to plate Tim Anderson and get the Angels on the board in the second inning of Tuesday's high-scoring affair. Although Rengifo is batting just .211 through 19 at-bats to begin the season, it's encouraging to see the utility man healthy after missing time during spring training with a hamstring injury.