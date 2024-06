Rengifo went 0-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base in Saturday's 6-1 loss to the Astros.

Rengifo is one of 11 players to reach 15 steals so far this season, though he's also been caught five times. He's gone 0-for-8 over the last two games after opening June with a five-game hitting streak. The infielder is slashing .312/.361/.447 with four home runs, 18 RBI and 24 runs scored over 48 contests as one of the top hitters in the Angels' lineup.