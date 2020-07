Rengifo (undisclosed) reported to summer training Wednesday but will remain on the injured list for now, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The 23-year-old landed on the injured list for unspecified reasons last week, and his arrival at camp at least indicates some progress toward a return. Rengifo is expected to provide infield depth when healthy, but given his absence to this point he may not be built up for the start of the season July 24.