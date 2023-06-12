Rengifo is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rangers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Rengifo had started in seven of the Angels' last eight games, but his opportunities may become more sporadic moving forward while the Halos have all their key position players following the recent returns for Anthony Rendon from the injured list and Hunter Renfroe from the paternity list. Because he's capable of playing all three outfield spots in addition to second base, third base and shortstop, Rengifo will at least have multiple avenues to get into the lineup on days that manager Phil Nevin chooses to rest any of his regulars.