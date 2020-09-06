site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: angels-luis-rengifo-scratched-from-sundays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Angels' Luis Rengifo: Scratched from Sunday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 6, 2020
at
3:42 pm ET 1 min read
Rengifo was scratched from the lineup Sunday.
Franklin Barreto, who was set to DH, is now slated to start at second base against Astros lefty Framber Valdez. Albert Pujols will be the designated hitter as Jared Walsh enters the lineup at first base. A reason for Rengifo's scratch was not provided.
More News
7D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
8D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
10D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
11D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
14D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
17D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read