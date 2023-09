Rengifo was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a biceps tendon rupture, an injury which is expected to be season-ending, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

The injury is poorly timed for Rengifo, who was on a tear at the plate. In his last 16 games, he slashed .443/.471/.770 with five homers. He'll finish the season with a .264/.339/.444 line, an improvement on his .264/.294/.429 performance from a year prior.