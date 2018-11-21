Rengifo was promoted to the 40-man roster by the Angels on Tuesday.

Rengifo received Rule 5 draft protection along with Jose Suarez and Luis Madero. Rengifo made it to Triple-A Salt Lake in 2018, slashing .272/.358/.421 with three homers, 27 RBI and six stolen bases across 46 games with the Bees.

