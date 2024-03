Rengifo (hamstring) is expected to see some at-bats in one of Wednesday's split-squad games, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

The 27-year-old has been dealing with a hamstring issue the past couple weeks but is now poised to make his spring debut Wednesday. Rengifo had a .783 OPS with 16 homers in 126 games last season and should see action all across the diamond for the Halos in 2024.