Rengifo went 1-for-2 with a two-run homer and two walks in Tuesday's 5-1 victory over the Rangers in the first game of a doubleheader.

The second baseman smashed a pitch off Phillips Valdez 427 feet over the center-field fence to increase the Angels' lead to 5-0. The 22-year-old has hit just two homers since June 25 and has gone 15-for-60 in August. He also was caught stealing today and has just one stolen base with the Angels this season after stealing 41 in three minor league stops in 2018. He holds a .245/.329/.369 slash line in 298 at-bats.