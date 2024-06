Rengifo suffered a left wrist contusion in Sunday's 13-6 loss to the Giants, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Rengifo took a line drive single from Matt Chapman off his left arm in the bottom of the fourth inning while playing third base, exiting the contest thereafter. The 27-year-old underwent X-rays, which showed just a contusion and he said that he expects to play Monday against the Brewers. Rengifo can be considered day-to-day for the time being.