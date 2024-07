Rengifo went 2-for-5 with one RBI and one stolen base in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Athletics.

Rengifo has six multi-hit efforts over his last eight games, and he's added four extra-base hits and five RBI in that span. The 27-year-old's strong hitting has helped him maintain a starting role at third base this year. He's up to a .319/.362/.448 slash line with six home runs, 22 thefts, 25 RBI and 36 runs scored over 68 contests.