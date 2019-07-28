Angels' Luis Rengifo: Takes seat in series finale
Rengifo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Rengifo will sit for just the second time in the second half, ending a 14-game starting stretch in which he supplied a .639 OPS. The second baseman maintains a .249/.324/.371 slash line (89 wRC+) on the season, so he may not necessarily have a stranglehold on an everyday role. Rengifo and third baseman Matt Thaiss may be fighting for one spot in the everyday lineup, with leadoff man David Fletcher slotting in at the other position.
