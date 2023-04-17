Rengifo is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Rengifo will sit for the second time in three days while Brandon Drury picks up another start at the keystone at his expense. Though he started at shortstop in Friday's series opener in Boston, Rengifo has now ceded the position to top prospect Zach Neto for three straight days. With Neto seemingly locked into an everyday role and Drury beginning to gain traction as the Halos' primary second baseman, Rengifo could be transitioning into more of a utility role that may include occasional work in the corner outfield, where he made a start Sunday.